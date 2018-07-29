Women voters must not wear nail polish

By Helen Kadirire

Zimbabwean women must remove their nail polish on the July 30 election day or face having it stripped off by election officials.

While chief elections officer Utloile Silaigwana was not picking his phone, a senior Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) official told the Daily News that nails must be clean so that ballot workers can apply indelible ink on the little finger to indicate a vote has been cast.

“Nail polish has to be removed. For hose who come to polling stations with nail polish, acetone will be used to remove it. Its better to keep your fingers free of nail polish to speed up the process.

“This is meant to ensure kuti indelible ink ibate. Haibati muCutex. Even artificial nails wont be allowed,” the official said, explaining the security measure.

In response, beauty parlours across Harare have begun offering free nail polish removal to women as part of election preparations.

“Nail polish and fake nails on the voting finger (smallest left finger) not allowed during voting 30 July. We will prepare your voting finger and replace it after for free,” wrote Craig’s Studio in an advert.

Another beauty parlour, Timeless Beauty Spa, said free nail polish removal was their community service in support of the very important event.

“Avoid disappointments by ensuring that your voting finger is ‘compliant’. Timeless Beauty will remove, restore your nail polish and enhance for free,” a notice said.

The Skin Spa also offered free nail removal and replacement service. Daily News