Mutasa welcomes PSL break

However, the under-fire Mutasa insists there will be little rest for his charges this weekend as they have lined up a number of friendly matches to maintain their match fitness.

Since the resumption of the second half of the season, the Glamour Boys are winless in three matches having managed two draws against Chicken Inn (1-1) and Shabanie Mine (2-2) before last weekend’s 0-1 loss to Ngezi Platinum Stars.

The poor run has seen DeMbare languish in 13th place on the log table with 22 points from 20 matches.

Mutasa’s side are just three points ahead of Nichrut FC, who occupy the last relegation spot.

“We have some knocks in defender Marshal Machazane, Godfrey Mukambi and Cleopas Kapupurika. We hope this break will help them recuperate and be ready when the matches resume next weekend with our clash against Highlanders,” Mutasa said.

“On the other hand, it’s also a matter of trying to fine tune areas which we feel need attention.

“So it’s a matter of giving other players a chance in some friendly matches that we have lined up.”

Mutasa is also pleased that the club successfully negotiated a loan move for midfielder Brett Amidu from champions FC Platinum.

Amidu is expected to join up with his former teammates anytime this weekend.

With DeMbare struggling for form, speculation surrounding Mutasa’s future has escalated.

DeMbare hierarchy led by newly-appointed club president Solomon Sanyamandwe and chairperson Isaiah Mupfurutsa, have, however, publicly backed Mutasa to continue in the hot seat.

Mupfurutsa pleaded with the team’s fans to back the coach in these trying times.

“We don’t want to rush into firing the coach.

“Remember, there was a time when the coach was briefly sacked and he had to start all over again,” Mupfurutsa told the Daily News.

“We can’t rush to say the coach has failed. We all know where we are coming from and where we want to go.

“Let’s work together and support each other. What’s important is for the team to finish at a respectable position which I think is very possible.

“We will be too ambitious to say we want to challenge for the championship.” Daily News.