Zimbabwe Electoral Commission asked to explain why ballot papers are in Zanu PF custody – PICTURES

The MDC has insisted over the last few months that this election has been and continues to be marred by such low standards, such low benchmarks that are inconsistent with our laws and basic international standards and norms on democratic elections.

Bundles of ballot papers have been seen in a vehicle being used by the Zanu PF Maramba Pfungwe aspiring candidate. Procedural disputes around the ballot paper, its source, status, traceability and security of the ballot paper continue to dog the ZEC.