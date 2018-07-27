Zesn deploys 6 500 observers

Zimbabwe Election Support Network has trained and will deploy over 6 500 observers in all the 1 958 local authority wards of Zimbabwe comprising static (polling station based observers), constituency and mobile observers.

Zesn, a coalition of 36 nongovernmental organisations working on the promotion of democratic elections in Zimbabwe is observing the 2018 harmonised elections scheduled for July 30, 2018.

“ZESN calls upon the electorate to go out and exercise their right to vote and ensure that peace prevails before; during and after the elections.

“In addition, political parties must ensure that the electorate exercises their right to vote without intimidation and fear of retribution.

“As part of its mandate to gather and disseminate credible electoral information, Zesn will be releasing regular statements and information updates throughout the entire polling process,” said Zesn in a statement.

Zesn is committed to promoting democratic elections in Zimbabwe and is also convening the Election Situation Room, grouping of over 40 civic society organisations. DailyNews