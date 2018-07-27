Zanu-PF condemns gold wars

By Andile Tshuma

Zanu pf Matabeleland South province has condemned Esigodini gold wars and said Government should take stern measures to end the violence which has had multiple casualties.

Addressing residents during a consultative meeting organised by the police, Zanu-PF Matabeleland South Provincial youth league chairman, Cde Washington Nkomo, said gold wars could not be associated with literate people and had to end.

“As the new dispensation we are preaching peace in this province, therefore we cannot have such machete fights as if people are barbarians. As Zanu-PF, we condemn this behaviour and are calling on the police to be in full force and show no mercy to violent gangs,” he said.

“Gangsterism has no place in our society and this attitude must fall. We must preach peace and tolerance and such fighting is not reflective of the culture and peaceful nature of Zimbabweans.

“If you are coming to Mat South from other provinces, or if you belong to Mat south but come to Esigodini, leave your rogue elements where you are coming from because they are not welcome here”.

Cde Nkomo welcomed people from Nkayi, Filabusi, Gokwe, Kwekwe and other areas who had come to the area to fend for their families.

“If you are here to fend for your families and earn a living, you are welcome. If you are here to spend the day terrorising people with machetes, spears, guns, knobkerries, then please be advised that Esigodini and particularly Habane suburb does not welcome you,” he said.

Cde Nkomo said the party would work with peace and law enforcement officers to rid the area of gangsters.

Esigodini residents had to endure over 48 hours of terror as rival gangs fought in Habane Extension suburb last Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, damaging cars, stoning houses and beating up people.

Gold wars have bedevilled Esigodini for years and the problem seems to be getting worse. The Chronicle