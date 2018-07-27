WinkY D charms ex-footballer

By Fungai Muderere

It is not often that one gets a chance to enjoy a bus ride with one of Zimbabwe’s greatest football midfield kingpins, but when it happens, one will discover that Ronald “Gidiza” Sibanda is a big Gafa fan.

Yes! The Gafa — Winky D, a man whose music has penetrated far and wide in Zimbabwe, has won the heart of one of the country’s most adored soccer icons who insists on having his dancehall tunes on the playlists whenever he’s on any journey.

“I’m so much into Zim Dancehall and I have a soft spot for Winky D’s music. I can sing along to any of his songs,” said the former Warriors midfield maestro in a clear testimony that he has joined the Gafa camp.

So it’s move over Lovemore Majaivana, Jeys Marabini and Oliver Mtukudzi, a new star has arrived and his chants have won the heart of retired Zimbabwe Saints, AmaZulu and Warriors legend who interestingly Zimbabwean football fans still dream of watching again perform in the middle of the park.

“Winky D’s lyrical expertise has gotten rich over the years. He has distinguished himself as a prolific social commentator who combines unparalleled lyrical prowess and engaging poetry. He takes the crown for what can be undoubtedly the most versatile and mature local dancehall production,” said the ex-Warriors playmaker.

Winky D, a popular chanter who describes himself as the Bill Gates of Zim Dancehall, is also rated by music promoters among the country’s big five musicians in terms of crowd-pulling capacity. B-Metro