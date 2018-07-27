MDC Alliance: Bindura Rally in PICTURES

The MDC Alliance continued its election campaign push on Friday with presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa and his team again attracting a massive crowd in Bindura.

The election on Monday pits Emmerson Mnangagwa, a former Mugabe deputy who became president after his boss was ousted, against Chamisa, a 40-year-old lawyer and part-time preacher.

The election for president is too close to call, according to the polls, making a runoff on Sept. 8 a real possibility. Both candidates so far have ruled out forming a Government of National Unity (GNU).