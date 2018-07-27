Lawyer accused of illegal maintenance reduction

By Michelle Gwizi

A prominent Bulawayo lawyer has been taken to court by his ex-girlfriend for reducing monthly maintenance from $350 to $50. Mr David Mhiribidi, a senior partner at Mutuso, Taruvinga and Mhiribidi Legal Practitioners is accused by his ex-girlfriend, Ms Tafadzwa Mukanhairi of illegally reducing the maintenance money.

In papers before the court, Ms Mukanhairi is the applicant while Mr Mhiribidi is cited as the respondent.

Ms Mukanhairi is challenging Mr Mhiribidi’s decision to reduce the monthly maintenance for their child to $50.

The applicant and the defendant through their legal practitioners, had signed a deed of settlement stipulating that the defendant would pay $350 monthly.

Ms Mukanhairi an employee at Coghlan and Welsh Legal Practitioners, through her lawyer, Ms Esther Sarimana of Coghlan and Welsh Legal Practitioners, is seeking an order directing Mr Mhiribidi to stick to the terms of the agreement in their deed of settlement.

“As a legal practitioner, the respondent should comply with the terms of the agreement. He (Mr Mhiribidi) has breached the terms of the agreement by offering to pay $50 for the upkeep of his daughter,” she said.

Mr Mhiribidi, through his lawyer, Mr Tawanda Tavengwa of Mutuso, Taruvinga and Mhiribidi Legal Practitioners, said he could not continue paying $350, arguing that Ms Mukanhairi was irresponsible and “wasteful.”

He said he was also taking care of his expecting wife and a child.The Chronicle