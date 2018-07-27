Business hunts for post-poll capital

By Farayi Machamire

Zimbabwean businesses have embarked on a number of capital-raising initiatives led by their executive managers and leaders in preparation for the country’s post-poll period, the CEO Africa Roundtable said on Wednesday.

It said the elections that are set for Monday next week will unlock opportunities for enterprising businesses.

However, it cautioned that success in drumming up capital to revive failing industries to boost economic recovery will hinge on the way the polls will be conducted.

The CEO Africa Roundtable, which represents business leaders across the private and public sectors, said its dream was to rebuild a prosperous Zimbabwe and return it back to its yesteryear glory when it was one of Africa’s most “sophisticated” economies.

“As business, we dream of a fresh era in Zimbabwe, an era that could reposition what was once Africa’s most sophisticated economic ecosystem,” Kipson Gundani, the forum’s CE said.

“Clearly, this era is pregnant with opportunities for those willing to engage.

“We are currently seized with raising productive capital and doing our part in rebuilding lost confidence in Zimbabwe as a brand, as this will no doubt, attract the much-needed FDI (foreign direct investment) to support the productive sectors in the short to medium term.

“We view the July 30, 2018 election as a significant confidence booster, should we all choose Zimbabwe first. As CEO round table, we believe Zimbabwe has what it takes to recreate a jewel of Africa,” he said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa are frontrunners in the poll which is seen setting the tone for Zimbabwe’s economy.

Political parties contesting the election have undertaken to ensure a peaceful election, and most stakeholders have called for transparency during the polling process saying this was key to drumming up FDI.

Gundani called for the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to be transparent in handling the polls saying this was key to enhancing credibility.

“The Roundtable calls on the electoral commission to work hard to deliver free, fair and credible election,” he said.

“We believe that the neutrality and fairness both in deed and in perception are key to delivery of an election process which all Zimbabweans can be proud of and hence form a solid foundation for our democracy,” Gundani added.

“The Zimbabwe chapter of the Roundtable is excited about the economic prospects of the country post the election.

“We believe that all citizens must work together to deliver sustained double digit growth for Zimbabwe and hence make up for almost three decades of lost growth,” he said.

“As CEO Roundtable, we believe that a united Zimbabwe has what it takes to recreate a jewel of Africa.”

Monday’s elections will be the first in which long time ruler and former president Robert Mugabe will not represent his Zanu PF party after being ousted in a military operation in November last year.

He had led Zimbabwe for 37 years.

Mnangagwa will represent Zanu PF in the polls. — The Financial Gazette