Brett back, Denver doubtful

By Eddie Chikamhi and Mukudzei Chingwere

It appears there will be no room for Denver Mukamba at Dynamos after the Glamour Boys yesterday picked Brett Amidu to fill the remaining slot in their squad in a loan deal from FC Platinum.

Amidu, who left the Glamour Boys in 2016 in search of greener pastures, is returning home from Zvishavane on a year-and-half deal, according to DeMbare officials.

And with coach Lloyd Mutasa unwilling to offload any player in his current squad, the move seems to have shut the door in the face of Mukamba.

The midfielder was kicked out of the squad at the beginning of the season on disciplinary grounds and was signed by CAPS United on a one-year loan.

However, things failed to work out at Makepekepe and he reverted to De- Mbare this week hoping to get a place until the end of the season.

The quest to sign former Hobro IK midfielder Tanaka Chinyahara, who has been training with DeMbare for the past month, appears to have failed.

Mutasa told reporters yesterday he only had space for one player in his squad.

This is despite the heavy criticism he has faced on the quality of the players in his armoury.

However, Dynamos secretary-general Webster Marechera yesterday said they are still to meet the technical department before the close of the mid-season transfer window next Tuesday.

“We are happy we have agreed with FC Platinum to get Brett on a one-and-half-year loan deal. He will be with us until the end of next season.

“I have personally spoken to him and he is excited about it.

“We have since received his clearance and he should be joining the club probably tomorrow (today). That’s all I can say at the moment.

“About everything else, we will need to sit down with the technical team and where there is need for panel beating we will do so in agreement with the coaches,” said Marechera.

FC Platinum spokesperson Chido Chizondo confirmed Amidu was on his way back to the Glamour Boys.

Amidu has endured a frustrating stay in Zvishavane where he has been made a bit-part player after failing to nail down a starting berth.

He arrived in Zvishavane at the end of the 2016 Premiership season amid high expectations.

“We have agreed terms for his return to Dynamos and he will be with them any time from now.

“The player requested to rejoin them and we allowed him to go back but he remains our player,’’ said Chizondo.

Dynamos coach Mutasa had earlier told journalists at the club’s weekly press conference that he needed more time to look at Mukamba before he makes a decision on him.

“It’s only this week that he has come back to the institution and we are yet to see much from him.

“Football, being football, there are quite a number of elements that you look at for you to then probably think of putting one into the team.

“You look at the technical aspect, which probably most of these guys have because that’s the reason they are footballers.

“You look at the tactical aspect, you would have to look at the psychological part of it and physical aspect as well.

“So we cannot talk much because have only had some days with him. Probably we will have a better picture as we go forward,” said Mutasa.

Mutasa yesterday suggested that if Mukamba was serious about playing football he should have been open with him.

“As a coach what you would only want from the players is for them to know the channels that need to be taken.

“What is key when we look at these players is that ‘You, as a player, do you have the desire to play’ rather than to be forced by one or two individuals,” said Mutasa. The Herald