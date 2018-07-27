Bosso boss hails fans

By Raymond Jaravaza

Highlanders chairman Kenneth Mhlophe has hailed supporters for thronging Barbourfields Stadium in support of the team, boosting the club’ revenue though gate takings. For the first time in years, Bosso almost surpassed annual gate takings in the first half of a Premier Soccer League season.

As of 30 June 2018, the club banked $111 728 compared to $114 174 for the whole of 2017.

Club boss Mhlophe believes the impressive figures posted so far were testimony that his executive’s philosophy to bring back the glory old days at Bosso by nurturing home grown talent and playing exciting football was bearing fruit.

“We said it at the start of the season that our mandate as an administration is to make sure that the club generates revenue and not the other way round (losing money) and as a community-owned club that can only be achieved by attracting supporters back into Barbourfields Stadium among others measures.

“We would like to thank the fans for their continued support by coming to Barbourfields in large numbers and the figures given by our treasurer (Donald Ndebele) speak for themselves,” said Mhlophe.

Unlike in previous in years where Bosso had become accustomed to buying players, the club has reverted back to its tradition of promoting youngsters from its junior ranks thereby saving money.

Madinda Ndlovu, a Highlanders legend himself and now team head coach, is a strong believer is nurturing young talent and infusing the youngsters into the senior team.

“The fans want to see boys from our developmental side being promoted into the senior team as was the case when the likes of Thulani Ncube, Siza Khoza, Joel Luphahla among others became stars in the senior team from the junior structures,” he said.

Also for the first time in years the Highlanders clubhouse has managed to make a profit of $15 953,35 while Manwele beer garden in Mzilikazi suburb made a profit of $7 881,46. B-Metro