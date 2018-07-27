$7 000 plus ticket to China

Groups participating in this year’s edition of Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance festival are working flat out to prepare for the national finals pencilled for next week in Mutare.

Celebrating 55 years of existence, the national finals will be held at the Manicaland Showgrounds on August 4.

In the national competition, the winning group will not only pocket $7 000, but also a ticket to travel to China courtesy of sponsors Delta Beverages through its Chibuku brand.

Nine provinces have secured their representatives for the annual competition save for Matabeleland North which will hold its provincial contest tomorrow at Jabulani Beer Hall in Hwange.

A total of 10 groups will participate namely, Inguquko White Stars, Simunye Arts Ensemble, Nsumbule, Vuka Mthwakazi, Inkume Arts, Imvimbi Arts, African Traditional Vibes, Gule Wamkulu, Pezhuba Pachena and Vulindlela Theatre productions.

Bulawayo province, who won last year through Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble, will this year be represented by Khaya Arts which won the ticket through their Isitshikitsha dance.

The Sizinda high density suburb based group’s leader, Future Dube, said they were more than ready for the competition.

“We are working very hard to get ready for the competition. We’ve been practising every day from 8AM to 4PM ever since we won the finals in Bulawayo. It has been a lot of hard work, but we know that is what enabled us to win in the province. That’s what’s pushing us for the national finals,” said Dube.

He said their practice sessions will be disrupted because of elections for the next four days.

“We will resume practice on Tuesday next week because of elections. In fact we will go into camp until we leave for Mutare for the national finals,” said Dube.

The Bulawayo representatives will battle it out with Makarekare Ensemble from Mashonaland East, Guruve Marimba from Mashonaland Central and Matabeleland South’s Bolamba Arts.

Mashonaland West will be represented by Chabvondoka Gure, the host province Manicaland will be represented by Dhuma Tasangana while Madzimbahwe Traditional Dance Group will represent Masvingo province and Harare province will be represented by Maramuro. Mbaba Traditional Dance Group will represent Midlands province.

Founded in 1963, Chibuku Neshamwari is sponsored by Delta Beverages through their Chibuku brand and co-ordinated by the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe in partnership with Zimbabwe National Traditional Dance Association. The Chronicle