6 Zim musicians in running for Africa award

By Tonderai Zvimba

Six Zimbabwean artists Jah Prayzah, Winky D, EXQ, Ammara Brown, Brian Soko and Shashl have been nominated for the 5th African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA 2018) to be held in Dallas, Texas (US).

Jah Prayzah, who was nominated last year, leads the pack with two nominations including a nomination in the Best Live Act category and in the Best Male Southern Africa category alongside label mate EXQ.

Two females are representing Zimbabwe in the Best Female Musician category, songstress Ammara Brown and R’n’B singer Shashl.

Last year Pah Chihera was the only female Zimbabwean nominated in this category.

Grammy award winning Zimbabwean producer Brian Soko is nominated in the Crossing Boundaries With Music category with the likes of French Montana (Morocco), Wale (Nigeria) amongst many other artists breaking boundaries.

Winky D also made his debut nomination this year with a nomination in the Best African Dancehall/Reggae Act and he will be up against the likes of Nigeria’s Burnaboy, Patoranking, Timaya and Ghana’s Shatta Wale.

“October 7th, 2018 will see African stars descend on Dallas, Texas again as we celebrate the fifth edition of AFRIMMA Awards & Music Festival. Be ready for a couple of surprises this year as well as a magnificent show as the AFRIMMA team works tirelessly. African artists deserve all the accolades and we are here to hand the accolades with your support. Celebrating the beauty of African music and culture is the foundation on which the brand AFRIMMA is built,” said the organizers. The Chronicle