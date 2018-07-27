Orlando Pirates new signing Kudakwashe Mahachi says he has realised a childhood dream by joining The Buccaneers, and has welcomed the competition in midfield.

Mahachi completed his move to the Mayfair side from Golden Arrows, where he spent the last three season after initially impressing on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 24-year-old winger has enjoyed a rigorous pre-season regime with the club, as they went on camps to Nelspruit, Zambia and Cape Town ahead of the new season.

With the action just over a week away, Mahachi is relishing his new journey with one of South Africa’s biggest clubs, and says his arrival was a dream come true.

“I wanted to play for Pirates since I was young, so I’m happy for this (move),” said Mahachi.

“Every time I wake up, I go to work and I enjoy it because Orlando Pirates is a big club, and everyone wants to play for a big club, so I’m happy to be here.

“Pirates is now my home. We’ve got a good team and we’ve had a good pre-season, so we are waiting for our first game.”

Competition for places is set to be stiff at the Bucs in this coming campaign, with the likes of Mpho Makola, Vincent Pule and Luvuyo Memela all vying for a similar role to Mahachi, while the supporters will also have high expectation of him.

“As a player you have to work hard to earn your place, so I need to work hard. I know everyone loves this team, so I need to work hard as a player so the fans can be happy,” he said.

Asked whether he will be hoping to prove himself at another big club following his failed stint with The Brazilians, the Zimbabwean international refused to speak on his past.

“About that, I can’t comment. Now I’m focussing on Orlando Pirates,” he responded.

The 2018-19 Absa Premiership season is set to commence as scheduled after Ajax Cape Town withdrew their interdict application at the South Gauteng High Court.

The Urban Warriors have been fighting an ongoing court battle for reinstatement to the promotion play-off position, following Advocate William Mokhari’s SAFA arbitration award that saw the club docked points and subsequently relegated from the topflight in May.

Judge Denise Fischer last month, however, set aside Mokhari’s ruling for lack of jurisdiction and thus ordered the matter of Tendai Ndoro’s eligibility be heard by world football governing body FIFA, through the Players’ Status Committee.

The Premier Soccer League, as well as AmaZulu who had been directly affected by Mokhari’s award in so far as their log standing was concerned, therefore sought leave to appeal the judgment, and Judge Fischer heard the matter yesterday at 9am, to which she then handed down her decision.

“Central to this matter is the issue of interpretation in respect of the international statutes of the NSL (PSL), FIFA and SAFA. There is also the matter of interpretation in relation to the relative judgment of Justice Unterhalter in the previous Ndoro case,” explained Fischer.

“The interpretation, which is positive, by Mr Trengrove on behalf of the NSL (PSL) to my mind has some prospects of success on appeal.

“I make the following order: Leave is granted to the NSL and AmaZulu to appeal against the whole of my judgment.” Ajax’s interdict application was shortly thereafter heard by Judge Phanuel Mudau, but the Mother City club, through the advice of their legal representatives, withdrew their application following the League being granted leave to appeal.

The South Gauteng High Court Judge President will now allocate a date for the PSL’s appeal hearing, which has been filed as urgent. — Kick-Off.