Zuckerberg Loses $16.8 Billion in a Snap as Facebook Plunges

By Tom Metcalf | Bloomberg |

Mark Zuckerberg is counting the cost of user disenchantment with Facebook Inc. His fortune tumbled by $16.8 billion in late trading Wednesday, as shares of the social media giant slid 20 percent at 5:37 p.m. in New York on disappointing results.

If that holds through Thursday’s close, he will slide to sixth place from third on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

It would also wipe his $13.7 billion of gains for the year, leaving him with just less than $70 billion.