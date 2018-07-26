PoliticsNews

Rights commission deploys monitors

0 0

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) has deployed election monitors across the country to participate during and after the election period. ZHRC monitors commenced their duties on July 23 and will stretch up to August 6.

In this Saturday, July 14, 2018, photo, loyalists of Former Zimbabwean Leader Robert Mugabe hold a campaign poster with candidate Phionah Riekert at an election rally in Masvingo, Zimbabwe. The 94-year-old Mugabe, who led the country through 37 turbulent years before a dramatic resignation in November, has emerged as a player ahead of the historic July 30 election _ on the side of the opposition posing a problem for the ruling party he long controlled. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
In this Saturday, July 14, 2018, photo, loyalists of Former Zimbabwean Leader Robert Mugabe hold a campaign poster with candidate Phionah Riekert at an election rally in Masvingo, Zimbabwe. The 94-year-old Mugabe, who led the country through 37 turbulent years before a dramatic resignation in November, has emerged as a player ahead of the historic July 30 election _ on the side of the opposition posing a problem for the ruling party he long controlled. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

“In terms of section 243 (c) of the Constitution one of the functions of ZHRC is to monitor, assess and ensure observance of human rights and freedoms.

“In light of this mandate, the ZHRC has been monitoring all electoral processes and contributing to the promotion of an environment conducive to the conduct of free, fair, transparent and credible elections.

“Apart from monitoring the political situation, ZHRC teams will also be doing their usual duties of handling complaints and investigations, as well as human rights education and promotion…and will continue to visit the communities and use all viable media,” ZHRC said in a statement.

Related Articles

State rights body slams leaders for seeking medical help…

15,029 0

US salutes Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission on food aid…

175 4

Zimbabwe denies opposition supporters food aid: Rights group

107 7

Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission slams police violence

146 6

“The public should take advantage of the commission’s presence in their respective areas to lodge any human rights related complaints and violations to respective provincial team leaders.” DailyNews

You might also like More from author