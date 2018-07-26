Mukupe ordered to pay school fees

By Tendai Kamhungira

Deputy Finance minister Terence Mukupe, yesterday suffered the embarrassment of being ordered to settle fees arrears for his children by the High Court after he had failed to pay their school for nine months.

Mukupe owes Harare International School nearly $30 000.

Harare International School filed a High Court application demanding the controversial minister to clear his arrears which stretched from August 2017 to April this year, but Mukupe did not respond to the application.

Consequently the school filed an application for default judgment which was granted by judge Owen Tagu yesterday.

“Order in terms of the draft is granted,” Tagu said.

The school filed its summons against Mukupe on June 18, 2018, claiming the deputy minister owed $29 948 fees for his two children.

“Defendant (Mukupe) is the parent and natural guardian of two minor children (names withheld). As per the educational services offered to the defendant’s children, plaintiff (Harare International School) charged tuition and levy for the same.

“The customer ledger for the defendant shows that the defendant owes the plaintiff a total of $29 948 for the services rendered to the defendant’s children.

“The period for the amount above is August 2017 to April 2018. The above amount is still owing and accruing interest. Despite demand, defendant has failed, neglected, denied and/or delayed to pay the capital debt in question,” the school’s lawyers, Musoni Masasire Law Chambers, said.

Tagu ordered Mukupe him to pay $29 948, 01 plus interest at the prescribed rate as well as the cost of the suit on a higher scale. Daily News