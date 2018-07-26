Charred remains found

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in Chivhu is investigating a case in which an unidentified man was found burnt beyond recognition along the Harare-Masvingo Highway.

The man’s remains have been at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals since February.

CID spokesperson Detective Assistant Inspector Portia Chinho confirmed the case.

“The body was discovered in Featherstone, at the 152km peg along the Harare–Masvingo Highway on 24 February 2018,” she said. “It was discovered by a passer-by on the tarmac with serious burns all over the body.”

Det Asst Insp Chinho said they were appealing to people missing a male relative in and around Chivhu to contact CID Chivhu on (056) 2418, National Complaints Desk on (04)703631 or any nearest police station.

Police are also appealing to members of the public in Domboshava to go to Murewa Hospital mortuary to help identify the body of a man who was found dead last month.

The body was found floating in a well on June 19 in Zimbiru Village, Chief Chinamhora, in Domboshava.

National police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said the man was wearing a white jersey, black shorts with brown spots, and a pair of black shoes.

He urged members of the public to carry their identification particulars for easy identification in case of unforeseen mishaps. The Herald