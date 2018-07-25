Zim Cricket fails to pay players

Zimbabwe Cricket have failed to fulfil the commitment they made to their players and staff that their outstanding dues would have been paid by today. However, ZC chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said he expects some of the players to start getting their dues from tomorrow.

“Zimbabwe Cricket is not able to fulfil the commitment to pay staff and players all monies owed to them on the 25th of July 2018,’’ ZC said in a statement. “This is deeply regretted and we apologise unreservedly to all affected.

‘’When the commitment to pay the salaries and match fees was made, ZC was not aware of the stringent measures that the International Cricket Council would introduce as part of the controlled spending which has slowed down the release of expected funds.

“However, the ICC and ZC have worked on an interim arrangement to fast-track an exceptional payment specifically for staff and players.

“The exact details and timing of this payment will be known within 48 hours.

“While we are encouraged by this development, we understand the full impact that this late payment has on staff and players and their ability to pay their accounts, landlords and the like.’’

ZC said they wanted to make the most of their new lease of life and would not plunge into borrowing of funds from local financial institutions.

‘’The ICC and the Government of Zimbabwe have thrown ZC a lifeline which all involved in cricket in Zimbabwe deeply appreciate,’’ the organisation said in a statement.

‘’ZC and the ICC remain committed to working positively together to forge a sustainable cricket future. These stringent measures have been put in place to ensure good governance. It also needs to be mentioned that payment proposals for creditors are being planned by ZC and the ICC.

‘’So many people and organisations have shown patience and support during this turbulent time and ZC hopes this backing will be repaid as cricket in Zimbabwe is restored to financial and cricket health.

‘’The support given by the ICC and the Government of Zimbabwe gives ZC the opportunity to move forward with confidence.

‘’To achieve this, we need all involved in cricket to give their wholehearted backing as we go through this challenging period.’’

ZC boss Mukhuhlani told The Herald last night he expects things to normalise soon.

‘’We are in discussions with the ICC and they have been getting the information they have been requesting from our offices and everything has been moving in the right direction,’’ he said.

‘’We are confident that the issue of payment to the players and staff will be concluded as soon as possible.’’ The Herald