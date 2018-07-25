Zec trains poll agents

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) will today wind up a two-day training for election agents for all political parties participating in Monday’s crucial national harmonised elections.

In a statement Zec’s acting chief elections officer Utoile Silaigwana said those who will complete the training will form part of the observation teams for the polls.

“In terms of Section 95 of the Electoral Act, all chief election agents may appoint election agents who shall be entitled to be present at polling stations in the constituencies for which they are contesting elections.

“The Commission reminds all parties that they are required to notify in writing the full names and addresses of every election agent so appointed to the constituency elections offices,’ said Silaigwana.

“Election agents will be furnished with official identity badges to enable them to access the polling stations to observe the conduct of the poll. The commission urges political party election agents to attend the training in order to get full understanding of what is expected of them and how to conduct themselves before, during and after the polling process,” he added. – DailyNews