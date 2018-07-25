Prophet Boateng denies rift with Uebert Angel

Ghanaian Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng has issued a public statement via his Facebook page and quashed what he called “stories and speculations” suggesting that his relationship with Uebert Angel was strained after the GoodNews Church: Spirit Embassy founder embraced popular Nigerian televangelist, Chris Oyakhilome (Pastor Chris), as his spiritual father.

“Having seen the media awash with stories and speculations concerning Prophet Uebert Angel and I, I felt in my spirit it was time that I make the body of Christ understand and have a more defined picture.

My relationship with Prophet Uebert Angel is as good as it used to be,” Boateng wrote.

“As of the Pastor Chris relationship, it is not a new development, this issue was made clear between Prophet Uebert Angel and I from the onset. I am grateful to God for the opportunity to mentor him in a way I did as we all now pray to benefit from the oil thats upon his head,” Prophet Boateng added.

Unknown to many outside his church organisation, Pastor Chris played an inspirational role in the formation of Uebert Angel’s Spirit Embassy church in 2007.

It is believed that Angel came into contact with the ministry of Pastor Chris in 2003 in Manchester after the death of Kenneth Hagin but it was in 2005 during New Year’s Eve, Angel and his wife Beverly, were watching Pastor Chris’s New year Message on television and the seeds were immediately sown.

To understand this, you would have to go back to a 2011 birthday magazine interview where Angel listed American preacher Kenneth Hagin as his spiritual father. After the death of Hagin in 2003, sources claim Angel sought a new mentor in lieu of meeting Pastor Chris.

In March this year Angel travelled to Nigeria as a surprise guest speak at “Global Finance Conference” where he met and spent some time with Pastor Chris.

“My level of indebtedness, honour and love to and for this man, pastor CHRIS OYAKHILOME, is beyond my ability to articulate and even my own comprehension,” Angel wrote at the time

“It is then of paramount importance that it be known that Pastor CHRIS OYAKHILOME is not a man I call a ‘friend’ but a mentor, a life coach and a ‘father figure’ because calling such grace a ‘Friend’ is tantamount undoing all of my spiritual dignity and integrity,” he added.

Pastor Chris is the founding president of Believers’ Loveworld Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy, a Bible-based Christian ministry headquartered in Lagos beloved to boast close to 10 million registered church members and millions of followers across the world.

His ministry holds meetings in the United Kingdom and the United States, and has “healing school” sessions in South Africa and Canada.

The church also hosts Higher Life conferences in Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, UK, US and Canada. Pastor Chris also runs an online prayer network using social media to send messages to Christians in several countries. He also operates a smartphone messenger called KingsChat. Nehanda Radio