Passenger in Honda Fit boot dies in crash

By Whinsley Masara

One person died and 15 others were injured in two separate road traffic accidents that occurred over the weekend in Bulawayo. The first accident in which one person died involved a Honda Fit that had four passengers and an Isuzu twin cab carrying two passengers.

It happened at the intersection of Matopos Road and 23rd Avenue at around 10AM on Saturday.

The person who died was sitting in the boot and had to be extricated by the Bulawayo Fire Brigade.

The second involved two commuter omnibuses vying for a potential client along Airport Road in Queens Park suburb on Sunday at around 5PM.

Nine passengers and a driver were injured.

Bulawayo Chief Fire Officer Mr Richard Peterson said Joseph Phiri (21), who was in the boot of the Honda Fit, died on admission to hospital.

“A Honda Fit carrying four passengers and travelling along 23rd Avenue from Mater Dei towards the (above) intersection using the far left lane, tried to make a U-turn after observing a police car ahead. The vehicle was hit from its rear right side by an Isuzu twin cab carrying two passengers.

“The Honda Fit was carrying a passenger in its boot. The passenger was trapped necessitating the brigade fire personnel to attend. Four casualties from the Honda Fit were conveyed to United Bulawayo Hospitals, whilst private motorists conveyed two minors to Mater Dei Hospital.

“The casualty from the Honda Fit boot was pronounced dead on arrival at UBH,” said the chief fire officer.

“Two commuter omnibuses travelling towards city centre from Queens Park suburb sideswiped as they tussled for a prospective client. One that had nine passengers overturned and landed on its side.

“All the passengers sustained varying injuries on limbs, backs and hands. The Fire Brigade and ambulances attended to the injured and conveyed them to Mpilo Central Hospital,” he added.

The driver of the other kombi was not injured.

Mr Peterson warned motorists to exercise caution when driving on the roads.