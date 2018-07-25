‘Hypocrite’ Foreign Affairs Minister SB Moyo roasted on Twitter: Read full responses here

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Lt-General (Retired) Sibusiso Moyo, had a torrid time from furious Zimbabweans on Twitter on Tuesday after he complained about being abused over the last few months, claiming “it’s called maturity not dumbness!”

“We’ve been quiet while abuse has been spewed at us over the last few months- it’s called maturity not dumbness! We are not here to denigrate but simply to say what we’ve done and where we’re going! The message is simple and true – vote for @edmnangagwa for the simple truth! #EDpfee,” Moyo wrote on Twitter.

The tweet did not go down well with people who reminded the Minister that they had suffered at the hands of Zanu PF for 38 years while he was complaining about a few months.

Humble African @AntiGeneratio40: “Abuse has been spewed to you just for months?? We have been abused for the past 38 years sir, our rights stolen, basic needs neglected and our voices ignored!! Wakamborara muqueue yemari here Moyo?? Do you get treated at Parirenyatwa?? Respect us please!!”

Baynham Goredema: “This is actually crybabyism as if you just ‘stepped on the scene’ a few months ago. Its you who is trying to make us look like we dumb for being ‘quiet’ over the last 38 years while you abused us. And actually you have not admitted to what you have done. Thats the simple truth.”

Build Zimbabwe Alliance: “SB Moyo where were you when death squads were being sent to murder civilians? Where were you when Murambatsvina devastated a people? Where were you when people were starving to death? You occupy the office you have as a result of a self-serving coup so please don’t insult us.”

Tawanda Moyo: “What do you know of abuse? Do you have relatives dead because they supported a different political party? Do you sleep in bank queues? Have you ever failed to pay for your children’s school fees?”

Patrick Zhuwao: “Someone respond to this murderous & treasonous EDiot who violated the Constitution of Zimbabwe in a coup on 15 Nov 2017 & is recognized & acknowledged by the UN as a thief, looter & plunderer of DRC’s natural resources by abusing ZDF.”

Mfundo Mlilo: “You can’t complain a few months when we have been quiet for 38 years while your lot plundered our country. The message is simple # KwekweED.”

@olyvor on Twitter: “But why kamudhara iwe uchifunga so? Do you think you have the sharpest mind? Why muchishandisa vanhu so? Why enjoy abusing people for 38 yrs, physically, psychologically BUT complain today about some verbal twitter statements? Zvichapera unceremoniously ndinokutaurira.”

Revesayi Mutede: “The Generals who only staged a coup because the barrel had been pointed at them 🤣Why didn’t you rise against Mugabe during gukurahundi, 2008 elections, murambatsvina, violent land grabs, when MRT was denied a free election re-run, when Itai Dzamara was abducted, $15bn was stolen.”

@MrMajor_: “This is Zimbabwe, the minister (a former General) complaining of perceived abuse knows all about it, ask him. It was an army driven effort to reverse the will of the people through violence. More than 200 people lost their lives, 40000 people where displaced.”

Fred @Tatendeka: “When our brothers where dying in DRC, ED and SB Moyo were busy cutting deals!!!”

Gilbert Navonika: “The nation is angry VaMoyo, you said you were targeting criminals around the former president not targeting a job. You didn’t tell the truth did you? Is that maturity or lying ? The simple message is tell the truth I thank you Asante sana.”

Revesayi Mutede: “Beware of the fury of a patient man.The generality of the masses are frustrated and a lot of them are very angry. If the causes of this frustration & anger are not urgently addressed, then unfortunately it is only a matter of time before they find a conduit to let this anger out.”

Revesayi Mutede: “ZANU PF destroyed people’s homes rendering them homeless during Murambatsvina. We will note vote for you. You are heartless and cunning.”

Joe Hombarume: “Abuse is lying to us that you want arrest criminals around the president yet you just want to conduct a coup and get snr positions in govt for your own benefit.”

Phumelela Peace: “Dumbness is when your ED Pfee was politically outclassed & you and your army boss made a grand standing in violating the law and carried out a coup! You and your lot are unelectable and you know it! You write as if you have patents to the air we breathe coup minister!”

Tau Moyo: “Maremerwa ka homeboy welcome to Champions league.. pano munonyatsoudzwa sezvazviri zvasiyana nekutyisa masabhuku kwamunoita kumusha…. Your Govt took us for a ride for a very long time and people are tired of fake Mega deals and unfulfilled promises. Enjoy your stay Cde.”

@MariaZest1: “Please don’t take the high road. That belongs to the Masses who have suffered in silence, have been emasculated for years by your ruthless Party. You have no place on the high road. # BOREOFF.”

Durban Marukutira: “You staged a whole coup on the pretext of weeding out criminals. 8 months on the only criminal to be condemned to Chikurubi stole $12k (Transfer). Do you think we are as dump as that Sir?”

Jeremiah Tapambwa: “IF this is the yardstick for measuring MATURITY then the common man in Zimbabwe is by far the most mature person on this planet. Inzwai tsitsi matitambudza varume.”

Matida Gatsi: “Ana Moyo tinyararirei this is not Ztv yamunobuda muchiverenga news dze Coup yenyu…6 days to go mate….hatichadekukoonai u thot u tricked us pa Nov 15 paye kutimhanyisa muroad…kumagumo kune nyaya.. sadly u can’t stage another coup.”

CNhizwa: “What we want is simple..allow the people to chose who they want not what you think they want. You fought for us in the war? Why are you forcing and taking our freedom away by forcing your leadership on us. Thank you for removing Mugabe but we want new leadership for the country.”

Mlungusi Dube: “Welcome to civilian life SB Moyo, this is not the military where the opinions of generals are the law. Hamusati machema, wait till civilians are done with you on twitter.”

Simbaga: “What about what has been happening to us for the past 38 years. You think we been enjoying it ? Yes we intend to vote for jobs, better health care and for the future of generations to come and unfortunately ED represents the old, tired and failed ideologies that have failed us#ccc.”

Figu: “Mind you Minister you did not come into being through constitutional means , we have been subjected to abuse for close to 4 decades. If only you know how to go to bed without food in your stomach u coz of bad governance would understand the plight of the masses.”

Mzaya Hector: “Intimidating the Citizens are we? Your tweet Sir is very Pregnant with Threats. It might just be the wrong message the Electorate need to hear right now Gen Bae. So few months have been hard for you and u are crying, 4 us it’s been 38 years Gen Bae. Which voice should be louder?”

Trylee Matongera: “You complaining for abuse ye a few months???? ko imi mane makore mangani muchiti abuser? Gara pasi mdara.”

Chamukwenjera: “It’s very unfortunate the message is coming out as abuse but in reality the real victims are the people crying out for freedom from corruption poverty state sponsored violence! If you are truly for the people ignore the abuse and listen to the message sn enuf u’ll get praises.”

RMhlanga: “The more reason I will not vote for you guys reminding us you are not dump?actually I don’t know when you will go back to factory settings, thinking of that chete gives me shivers.”

Driving in Zimbabwe: “Makanyarara because your fall back is a coup. We know your strategy now. This time hamulume.”

Tom Mbambo: “Can u xplain 1 form of abuse that was spewed on u? If asking abt the ‘criminals around Mugabe’ is abuse what then shall we say about Gukurahundi, Murambatsvina, Jestina Mukoko, Itai Dzamara, 2008 violence as well as cash shortages? Vana Mpofu are walking scot free That’s abuse!!”

Gracius Chihuri: “We equally have been quite whilst you & your lot have been looting our country & trembling on our freedoms, we had our future ruined by our own supposedly liberators! Our military send to DRC so you & ED can pfee mari muhomwe from DRC diamonds so enough is enough!”

Sekuru Tee: “My heart really bleeds when I remember seeing you on ZTV that day of Operation Restore Legacy and to think that next week you will be unemployed and unemployable as well! , tick tock time is slowly but surely moving towards your last day in office! Bye Bye SB Moyo”