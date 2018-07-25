Denver’s return splits DeMbare

By Tadious Manyepo

Denver Mukamba’s return to Dynamos from a short-lived loan spell at CAPS United could turn out to be a non-event amid indications coach Lloyd Mutasa is not yet ready to take the player back into the team.

The 2012 Soccer Star of the Year yesterday marked his return to the Glamour Boys after he heeded the club management’s directive to report for training.

He spent the better part of this year on loan to CAPS United after having been dumped by Mutasa but his romance with the Green Machine turned sour when he went AWOL. The CAPS United leadership released him and he has traced his footsteps back to Dynamos.

Yesterday, Mukamba took part in the Glamour Boys’ training session.

But there are lingering doubts about whether Mukamba will be accommodated at the Harare giants as Mutasa appears reluctant to forgive him and take him back into the team.

Apparently, the return of Mukamba has split the technical team and the club management. Mutasa and his crew are against the return of the bad boy while the club’s management want the player back in their ranks. Mutasa, who helped mould Mukamba during the formative years of his career at Kiglon, yesterday confirmed that the midfielder trained with the rest of the squad.

The coach, however, declined to comment on the possibility of Mukamba being included in the team.

With Dynamos firing blanks, having amassed just 22 points from 20 matches and a massive 24-point gap between them and leaders FC Platinum, Mukamba’s return would have been welcome given the player’s ability, when he is fully focussed on his job.

But it’s his other ugly side which Mutasa doesn’t want to poison the team.

“I can confirm that Denver (Mukamba) has trained with the rest of the squad this morning (yesterday),’’ said Mutasa.

‘’He is back and trained the way everyone trained.

“On that one (whether Mukamba is in his plans), I don’t have any comment and I think you can talk to the management otherwise all I can say is Denver did train.’’

With the management seemingly leaving the ball in Mutasa’s court, Mukamba could be in for even a rough time.

Dynamos team manager Richard Chihoro, who was rehired during a brief period when Mutasa had been relieved of his duties, having been fired upon the mentor’s recommendation in the off-season, said Mukamba’s playing career at Dynamos was dependant on the technical team. “I, as the manager of the team, can only confirm that Denver is back home from a loan spell with CAPS United,” said Chihoro.

“He has a running contract with Dynamos and, therefore, he is obliged to come to work (with us) like he did today (yesterday).

“I have no doubt that he will also avail himself at work tomorrow (today). That’s what his contract stipulates. He, just like everyone else in the team, should report for work every day.” The Herald