Chidakwa, Gudyanga graft trial deferred

By Tarisai Machakaire

Ex-minister Walter Chidakwa and Public Service Commission permanent secretary Francis Pedzana Gudyanga, who are facing corruption charges, have said former president Robert Mugabe okayed the allegedly dodgy transaction. Chidakwa is being accused of appointing Gudyanga as a lone board member at the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) and allowing him get sitting board allowances of almost $29 000.

The complainant is the State represented by the MMCZ general manager.

Chidakwa was represented by Sylvester Hashiti while Tatenda Muvhami represented Gudyanga.

Hashiti advised Harare magistrate Esthre Chivasa that the prosecution team had delayed serving them with State papers to adequately prepare for the trial.

“We have requested Cabinet minutes from Ray Ndhlukula that relate to several other enterprises to prove stakeholders in those enterprises acted in the same manner as alleged for the accused persons,” Hashiti said.

The matter was remanded to August 22 for trial.

Sometime in December 2013, MMCZ dissolved its board and Gudyanga was then appointed its chairperson to September 2016.

The court heard that MMCZ Act Chapter 21:04 says a board must comprise a minimum of six members and maximum of 10.

It is alleged that between December 2013 and September 2016, Gudyanga corruptly claimed and received board fees and sitting allowances of $28 910 from MMCZ.

The money was not due to Gudyanga as MMCZ had no board during the period in question and he reportedly extended favours to himself contrary to his duty as a public officer. DailyNews