DeMbare order Denver to train

By Eddie Chikamhi

Troubled midfielder Denver Mukamba has been ordered to start training with his Dynamos teammates as the struggling Glamour Boys battle to find a way out of a tight corner.

The player was kicked out of CAPS United, where he had been loaned for a year, after he fell out with the Green Machine leadership.

Mukamba had moved to Makepekepe after a spectacular fallout with DeMbare coach Lloyd Mutasa at the end of last year.

The Dynamos leadership yesterday gave an instruction that Mukamba should start training with the team again following his return from his abortive loan spell at CAPS United.

DeMbare officials said the club’s leadership have facilitated a rehabilitation programme to help him conquer his demons and focus on his career.

The Glamour Boys are also expecting the return of Cameroonian Christian Epoupa who terminated his contract because of a payment row.

The Harare giants have been struggling to switch into the next gear to put their campaign back on track in the second half of the season.

They have lost eight of the 20 games they have played and have so far dropped seven points from the three games.

Dynamos lost 1-0 at home to Ngezi Platinum Stars on Sunday after stalemates against Chicken Inn and Shabanie Mine.

The defeat to Ngezi Platinum pushed them down into 13th place on the log standings.

They have 22 points in the bag and are a massive 24 points behind log leaders FC Platinum.

“Probably what we can do is to try and have a target which is in our control and we said from the 17 matches left we would want to finish as the best team.

“Against Ngezi, I think we lost a match. We did not score, but I would want to believe that we were not very far from what we wanted to do,” said Mutasa.

“Probably the goal made the difference. I would want to believe that if we up our game in terms of goal-scoring, I think we will be a team that can compete.

“There is still hope. I think this is only one of three matches that we have played in the second half and we still have 14 more games to play. I cannot rule anything out.”

Now, only three points separate them with the teams in the drop zone.

Dynamos dropped three places as they were leapfrogged by Herentals, Yadah and Bulawayo Chiefs after the weekend games.

His team lacked the intent to win on Sunday, especially after starting without a natural striker.

Mutasa made a surprise move to start with Emmanuel Mandiranga as his centre forward and the move proved disastrous.

DeMbare have been pathetic in front of goal with only 17 goals in 20 games.

Only two players have managed to score more than one goal and their top goal scorer, Quality Kangadze, has managed only five at this stage.

And with their defence, which used to win them titles, shipping in 23 goals, it means their aggregate is in the negative.

The poor run will only complicate things for Mutasa, who had been fired earlier this year by the previous executive, but was given a second chance by the club’s board.

Since his return, the team has won one match under his charge against Nichrut, drawn two and lost one.The Herald