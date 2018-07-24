Ajax raise red flag over Ndoro

Ajax Cape Town feel there has been a conflict of interest in the PSL Executive Committee’s decisions to appeal rulings that have gone in favour of the coastal club.

Following Judge Denise Fisher’s judgment which set aside advocate William Mokhari’s arbitration ruling that condemned Ajax to relegation, the PSL Executive Committee announced their decision to appeal the judgment.

It was the second time they have appealed a ruling that went in favour of Ajax after also appealing the DRC’s initial decision to give Tendai Ndoro the green light in January.

Ajax chairman Ari Efstathiou feels the eight-member committee — made up of Irvin Khoza (Orlando Pirates)‚ Kaizer Motaung (Kaizer Chiefs)‚ Mato Madlala (Lamontville Golden Arrows)‚ Stanley Matthews (SuperSport United)‚ David Thidiela (Black Leopards)‚ Jose Ferreira (Bidvest Wits)‚ Rejoice Vakashile Simelane (Mamelodi Sundowns) and Khumbulani Konco (Bloemfontein Celtic) — were at the time conflicted, which may have influenced their decision to appeal the initial verdict.

“The DRC initially ruled in favour of Ajax, while the Executive Committee — who did not take any ratification from the Board of Governors — appealed,” Efstathiou explains.

Efstathiou admits Ajax feel hard done by with the situation.

“We find it a bit difficult that our mother body, the PSL, is going against one of its members,” he said.

Ajax are hoping to halt the start of the 2018 /19 season, with the application for this interdict set to be heard in the South Gauteng High Court today. — KickOff.