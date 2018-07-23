Pregnancy rumour around Babes Wodumo

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha’s controversial breakup dominated headlines after the self-proclaimed qgom queen dropped a bombshell during a radio interview with Metro FM’s Masechaba Ndlovu.

Wodumo revealed that she split from Mampintsha because he was allegedly abusive. However, according to recent reports, the celebrity couple have rekindled their romance, with rumours of her pregnancy resurfacing.

Isolezwe newspaper reports that the former couple is back together and that Wodumo is four months pregnant. The paper quotes an unnamed source, who claims Wodumo has been visiting Mampintsha at his house in the plush Durban suburb of Westville.

According to the source, when the couple gets into an argument, Wodumo goes back to her parents and returns when things have cooled down.

The source also told the newspaper that the singer is four months pregnant and often visits her doctor at the Durdoc Hospital in the Durban CBD.

Wodumo’s manager, Hlengiwe Mbambo, said that she could not confirm if Wodumo was pregnant. However, she did not deny claims that the pair is still in contact.—IOL