The National Social Security Authority (Nssa) is back in the job market, looking for a new chief executive officer (CEO). This follows the surprise dismissal of Elizabeth Chitiga from the pay-as-you-go pension scheme, 15 months before the expiry of her contract.

Chitiga had taken over from James Matiza after the latter was shown the exit door in 2015 through a restructuring exercise at Nssa.

Acting in Matiza’s place was Hashmon Matemera who was later shown the door in 2016.

In a notice, Nssa said aspiring candidates should have a doctoral level education and proven track record in investment management.

“Reporting to the board of directors and the minister of Labour and Social Welfare as the shareholder representative, the incumbent will be mandated to provide the strategic vision, planning and operational leadership to ensure that Nssa optimises its social security delivery and investment processes, to meet or exceed client mandates,” reads part of the notice.

The required candidate is expected to have overall accountability, responsibility and authority for all of Nssa’s business affairs. DailyNews