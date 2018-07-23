Former Miss Zimbabwe, Dhlakama gives birth

By Bongani Ndlovu

Former Miss Zimbabwe Bongani Dhlakama is now a mother as she delivered a baby girl at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo last Thursday.

Dhlakama, who is customarily married to her namesake, Bongani Conrad Ndlovu, had been hiding her baby bump from the public. She was however, spotted about three months ago in one of her rare public appearances, spotting a baby bump.

An elated Conrad said he was happy to be a father. He has named the child Bongiwe Sizanobuhle.

“I’m a happy man as I have a baby girl. It’s a lot to take in, but I’m just happy. We’ve called her Bongiwe Sizanobuhle. When I heard that she was born, I partied like no man’s business,” said Conrad.

He said the mother and child were discharged on Saturday and were now resting at home.