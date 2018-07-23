ShowbizBeautyNews

Former Miss Zimbabwe, Dhlakama gives birth

87 0

By Bongani Ndlovu

Former Miss Zimbabwe Bongani Dhlakama is now a mother as she delivered a baby girl at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo last Thursday.

Reigning Miss Zimbabwe Bongani Dhlakama
Former Miss Zimbabwe Bongani Dhlakama

Dhlakama, who is customarily married to her namesake, Bongani Conrad Ndlovu, had been hiding her baby bump from the public. She was however, spotted about three months ago in one of her rare public appearances, spotting a baby bump.

An elated Conrad said he was happy to be a father. He has named the child Bongiwe Sizanobuhle.

Related Articles

Ex-Miss Zim Bongani Dhlakama is pregnant!

17,646 26

Miss Zim rules out Miss Tourism merger

646 1

Mary Chiwenga says no model worthy of representing Zimbabwe…

656 75

Miss Zimbabwe struggles to attract beautiful girls

884 11

“I’m a happy man as I have a baby girl. It’s a lot to take in, but I’m just happy. We’ve called her Bongiwe Sizanobuhle. When I heard that she was born, I partied like no man’s business,” said Conrad.

He said the mother and child were discharged on Saturday and were now resting at home. The Chronicle

You might also like More from author