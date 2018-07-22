Uebert Angel surprises church member with R-class Mercedes as a gift…. pays three months rent for another

UK based preacher/businessman Uebert Angel surprised a member of his Good News Church: Spirit Embassy (London branch) by giving him an R-class Mercedes as a gift on Sunday during a service.

The lucky church member was identified as Brother Washington. In pictures posted to Angel’s instagram page, Washington can be seen weeping with joy as he thanked the preacher.



The flamboyant preacher however was not done. Angel went on to pay three months rent for a new member of the church, who has been attending for the past three weeks in London.

In May 2013, as covered previously by Nehanda Radio, Angel surprised one of his followers on a Sunday when he handed him the keys to a brand new Range Rover Sport worth over US$100 000. The car came with personalised number plates, “PSALM 23:5”.

In 2013, Angel bought a Mercedes Benz C200 Kompressor for his spiritual son, musician Mudiwa Mutandwa. The gift he said was in recognition of Mudiwa’s impressive musical year that saw him bagging three awards and ministering the ‘Word of God’ through song. Nehanda Radio