The ghost of Pasuwa – Championship winner linked with Ngezi

IS Kalisto Pasuwa’s ghost haunting Tonderai Ndiraya again, or it’s just mere speculation triggered by Ngezi Platinum Stars’ stuttering form?

Madamburo have dropped 12 points in their last five games and are now chasing champions FC Platinum going into today’s clash against Dynamos at Rufaro.

And talk of Pasuwa succeeding Ndiraya in Mhondoro has surfaced.

The title winning Pasuwa has not been employed since he left his job as Warriors coach after the 2017 Afcon finals and has been linked with a number of clubs, Ngezi Platinum Stars being the latest.

Those close to Pasuwa claim that locally only two teams excite the former DeMbare coach — the platinum sides.

“On the few occasions he talks about what he wants to do next Mana (Pasuwa) hints that he will go running to FC Platinum or Ngezi Platinum. But he is also quick to highlight that he is not a guy to go hunting for a job or backbiting other coaches so that he can get employed.

“Naturally he gets calls, including from some people at Ngezi Platinum, but that is not something we can say its concrete. Maybe the Ngezi people will just be calling to check on him since he is a good guy,” said one of Pasuwa’s closes associates.

The Ngezi bosses publicly insist they happy with how the team is performing but still talk of some of them suggesting that Ndiraya may not have what it takes behind closed doors has refused to fade away.

As they availed their new acquisitions for the 2018 season, the Ngezi Platinum Stars hierarchy made it clear Madamburo were gunning for the title following an impressive third place finish last season.

And the team got off to an impressing start for 14 games unbeaten.

However, things went haywire for Ndiraya’s charges who lost four consecutive games before bouncing back with a 3-1 win over Triangle last weekend.

Failure to beat Dynamos at Rufaro this afternoon could further feed into the “Pasuwa heading to Ngezi” claim.

However, Ngezi chairman Jeremiah Gasiteni maintains they are not thinking of making changes to their technical team and have not given Ndiraya a three game ultimatum.

“We have been linked with Antipas (Joey) before and now it’s Pasuwa but the reality on the ground is that we are content with Ndiraya and still have faith that he will deliver the targets,” said Gasiteni.

“We have never approached any coach and do not intend to do so. Why should we would engage another coach when we have a coach already? Our house is stable and there is no need for us to press the panic button, maybe if we were fighting relegation then we would press the panic button. We are not under any pressure and believe we are still in line for the league title.”

Ndiraya, who faces his former side DeMbare today, sounds unfazed by the rumours linking Pasuwa to his job, maintaining that he is firmly focused on getting the best out of his team after a very difficult spell.

“We are still recovering from our four straight defeats and wish to continue on the recovery path. We are chasing the log leaders and are working hard to improve our performance in order to get the required consistency at this stage of the season,” he said.

Despite pressure mounting Ndiraya is not shying away from talking about his team going for the big one.

“We have respect for every team in the league but we believe we still have a great chance of winning the league,” he said. Sunday Mail.