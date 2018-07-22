PoliticsFeaturedNews

MDC Alliance: Gweru Mkoba Rally in Pictures

Opposition MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa drew another large crowd in Gweru at Mkoba Stadium  as he continues his campaign for the keys to State House in Harare.

Soon after the rally Chamisa took to his Twitter handle and wrote “Thank you Gweru. Mkoba Stadium full to capacity!! Change is in the air. It’s done and over!!

The margin between Mnangagwa and Chamisa has narrowed to just 3 percentage points, the Afrobarometer research group said Friday after sampling 2,400 voters across the country.

