Carl Joshua Ncube up for international gong

By Andrew Moyo

WHEN he is not playing around with food recipes or letting the rest of the world know what goes down at Zambezi House and the resort town of Victoria Falls at large, he is busy making people laugh.

Carl Joshua Ncube has over the years established himself as one of the biggest stand-up comedians not only in the country, but across the continent.

The comic is up for yet another international accolade as he has been nominated for the Savanna Comics Choice Awards in the Pan-African Comic of the Year Award category.

Other continental heavyweights in the running for this award include Nigeria’s Basketmouth, Botswana’s Charles Manase, Anne Kansiime and Salvado, both from Uganda.

This is not the first time that he is being recognised on such a big stage, having been nominated for the same award last year.

Running under the theme “The Rhythm of Funny”, this prestigious annual event, which is now in its eighth year, will be held on September 8 at The Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City in Johannesburg.

Speaking to The Sunday Mail Society, Carl Joshua Ncube said that he was super excited and humbled to have been nominated again for this particular award.

“It’s been a super busy year with many milestones for me and it is great to know someone out there is watching and it is also amazing to be among such iconic greats of comedy in Africa,” he said, adding, “I don’t know if I am going to win the award but I would really love to win an international award.”

Having performed with his fellow nominees in the past, he described them as awesome comedians who have opened up many doors for young comedians to grow through various initiatives and shows.

“Basketmouth is literally the father of African comedy, Salvado is the big brother of comedy, Anne Kansiime is the queen of African comedy for sure and young Charles Manase represents the future of African comedy and I am super excited for him.

“As for me, I will remain in my lane of being the biggest Zimbabwean stand-up comedian in the world,” he jokingly added.

There was a time when local comedy was on the rise with many shows taking place in various parts of the country but these days, it seems like there has not been much happening.

Ncube believes that the industry is still very active but most major acts are pursuing international opportunities.

“I think there is definitely a lot happening on the comedy scene than before, although the relatively popular comedians are branching out internationally, which is a good thing for comedy locally.

“A new stand-up comedian that stands out is yet to emerge but I am sure it’s only a matter of time, the new comics should just keep working hard.”

While the comedian is well known for his jokes on stage, his skills as a chef and his passion for food is something his followers on social media are familiar with. Currently, he is the general manager of Zambezi House, a bar and restaurant, which sits along the iconic river in Victoria Falls.

“I came across an excellent opportunity to manage and run a restaurant and bar in Victoria Falls, which allows me to hone my skills in business, marketing, food and entertainment.

“This gives me an all rounded edge in the entertainment sector as well as advance my relevance and importance in the tourism sector as a brand ambassador for Zimbabwe, unofficially.

"Having a venue allows me to perform regularly to patrons. I do this on a daily basis in Victoria Falls to a divergent audience of people from many countries."