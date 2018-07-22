Another big one beckons for Gurira

By Tinashe Kusema

ZIMBABWE’s Danai Gurira is well on her way to becoming a Hollywood A-lister with 2019 shaping up to be arguably the biggest year in her career.

Having already conquered the small and big screen as the sword-wielding “Michonne” on the hit television series “The Walking Dead”, and as Okoye in record breaking movies “Black Panther” and “Avengers-Infinity”, the 40-year-old is now set to make an even bigger splash.

Firstly, she is set to reprise her role as Okoye in the second and final part of the “Avengers-Infinity War”, a film that has already garnered over US$2 billion on the box office worldwide. The film has smashed every conceivable record in the book, from ticket pre-sale records to the fastest to reach US$300 million in the US and China’s pre-sale records. It has become the highest grossing superhero movie and summer release of all time.

The movie itself is sublime entertainment. It is storytelling personified, with top-notch performances, action sequences and drama filled moments. The surprises and twists all come together in one magnificent package, making the 160-minute runtime seem like a walk in the park.

As Gurira’s Okoye, one of the surviving characters, is expected to star in the yet to be named second part of the Infinity war story, the sky is the limit on the opportunities that starring in this franchise will open for her.

Already, offers have started to trickle in with a Reebok sponsorship.“She’s an actress, a writer, an advocate for women around the world, and so much more. Today, we’re proud to welcome @DanaiGurira to the Reebok family,” read a tweet on the company’s Twitter page.

The Black Panther actress joins the ranks of boxer Reese Scott, singer Ariana Grande and fellow actress Gal Gadot as ambassadors for the global athletic brand.

The 40-year-old is also rumoured to be in line to star in two big film projects, joining the Warner Brothers’ MonsterVerse and the fourth instalment in the rebooted “Star Trek” movie franchise.

While both are yet to be confirmed, the news came courtesy of a reputable source, Deadline, which reports that talks are currently on for the yet to be identified character and title in the sequel to “Star Trek Beyond”, released back in 2016.

The same goes for the “Godzilla v Kong”, except that this movie, the fourth instalment in the MonsterVerse, has been given the green light.

While this may lack the big money associated with the Star Trek franchise and Marvel Cinematic Universe, in which she is currently a part of, her star power will guarantee her a big role. Sunday Mail.