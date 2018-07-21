Stop depending on social media for news about #Nigeria, Information Minister tells Diaspora

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has admonished Nigerians in the Diaspora to stop depending on Social Media for news about the country.

The minister gave the admonition in Washington at a meeting with the Nigeria Ambassador to USA, Justice Sylvanus Nsofor and the Embassy’s members of staff.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the meeting is on the sideline of a High-Level Roundtable attended by the minister, organised by the Atlantic Council, an American think tank on international affairs.

Mohammed said that social media are, largely purveyors of fake news and misinformation, which could threaten the peace of a nation.

“Fake news and misinformation when mixed with hate speech threaten the peace, unity, security and corporate existence of Nigerians.

“Many people in the Diaspora depend a lot on Social media for news about Nigeria. However, 80 per cent of what you read on social media is fake.

“Please, we implore you to visit our website information, where you can find information that is genuine about Nigeria,” he said.

Mohammed stressed that social media is aggravating the Nigeria situation creating the impression that the country is at war, ethnic and religious crises. News Agency of Nigeria