Desmond Kumbuka: Of election madness and Zimbabwe’s quest for a saviour

By Desmond Kumbuka

Some call it the silly season, perhaps justifiably. Silly probably because whenever Zimbabwe prepares for an election, as is the case now, all manner of creepy crawlies emerge from the woodwork making all kinds of inordinate noises to claim the vote in the name of democracy.

Yes, democracy – that Greek invention that opened the eyes of the world to a profound dimension to human civilization – governments of the people, by the people and for the people.

But there is nothing Greek, or civilized about the crazy time we are going through right now.

The atmosphere is loaded, pregnant with weird spontaneity. Suspend disbelief to grasp some of the pronouncements Zimbabweans have to contend with.

We’ve even had promises of bullet trains where no railway lines exist; spaghetti roads when existing ones a rutted tracks unfit even for ox-drawn carriages, village airports where aircraft may need to hop over jutting kopjes – all signifying instant economic transformation.

We must also believe in a magic wand to bring container-loads of cash to the banks so we would no longer need to sleep in bank queues. Trust that millions of jobs will instantly materialize, and we will all enjoy free health care and education. Incredibly, even corruption will be vanquished and poverty eradicated. Everything that Zimbabweans so desperately long to hear. And believe too.

This is time to bamboozle the imagination of a traumatized populace. Monsters turn into angels, rocks into pearls, blood into a sparkling elixir of life – the wailing of tortured souls reverberates like sweet music – for behold, an anointed savior approaches from this profusion of electoral pandemonium. And you my brother, miss not this golden opportunity to exercise your God-given right to vote – thus rings the clarion call with incessant monotony.

Monstrous banners bearing images of contesting candidates, their oily smiles fixated at capturing the hearts and souls of a bruised population, suddenly emblazon every open wall space on dilapidated buildings and fence posts. Ageing Jacaranda trees leaning languidly over equally dilapidated roads and streets are bedecked with sizzling regalia. Ahoy – it is election season in Zimbabwe – eyes, ears, minds preened for the historic plebiscite.

It gets even more interesting.

Suspension of disbelief foisted on the population as candidates outdo each other in the manifesto stakes. They somehow feel they have a license to treat the electorate like inveterate retards who will believe in anything and everything.

The ruling Zanu PF is telling supporters all their desires over the past 38 years will suddenly be fulfilled by the “new dispensation” despite the fact that the actors are the same ones from the previous one. Minus, of course, deposed dictator Robert Mugabe and his band of not-so-merry G-40 acolytes.

Political views in Zimbabwean parlance are not just about making promises that one has neither the will nor the wherewithal to fulfill. It is mostly about being the loudest, and finding the choicest fibs and expletives to vilify and discredit opponents.

Truth is no object – you can even flatter your listeners by ascribing to them supernatural powers of anointing kings, and vanquishing villains. Outrage sells when competition is at its most intense.

This little diversion is in order.

Indeed, the July 30 poll is rendered all the more riveting by the absence from the ballot paper of the dour image of the founding father, Robert Mugabe and his long time nemesis, Morgan Tsvangirai of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) who sadly passed away last February (May his soul rest in peace).

Meanwhile, 94 year-old Mugabe, with a sardonic smirk on his wrinkled brow, gazes upon the unfolding drama from the sidelines where events of November 15, 2017 consigned him. A cruel twist to a long and illustrious political career that ended abruptly with not as much as a whimper.

For the older generation – there is something surreal about the prevailing scenario not unlike the 1980 independence elections. The undisguised euphoria of a new dawn – a nation awakening from the stupor of a prolonged affliction of a deleterious condition. Mugabe had become something of a national curse – a malignant tumor on the soul of the nation which, although excruciating for many, Zimbabweans endured with remarkable stoicism.

And that is because Zimbabweans are truly a remarkable people. The euphoria of the July 30 plebiscite has aroused political passions never before witnessed in Zimbabwe since independence in 1980. Despite the peculiar circumstances, the coup de tat, which perpetrators chose to sanitize by calling it “Operation Restore Legacy” the result was welcomed with jubilation as thousands marched on the streets of Harare to celebrate the fall of Mugabe on November 18.

Even those that hero-worshiped him and eulogized him as the “one centre of power” in the “revolutionary party” now admit his pervasive grip of all institutions of governance rendered him untouchable. Cowards who cringed in his wake suddenly found their voices to denounce “the dictator” who had become “captured” by his ambitious wife. The old adage, power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely, became symbolic of Mugabe’s rule.

Those opposing or criticizing him did so at great peril to themselves. The mysterious and still unsolved disappearance of human rights activist cum-journalist Itai Dzamara, among scores of others, remain a sobering testament to the fate of those who dared Mugabe’s four decades of iron fisted rule. But that’s a story for another day.

Back in the present, in this pulsating milieu, 1 652 Zimbabweans from 55 political parties are contesting the 210 available National Assembly seats while an unprecedented 23 are gunning for the presidency in the 2018 elections.

It is not the intention of this discussion to de-campaign anyone, but an attempt to interrogate that which has inspired so many and given them the confidence to seek public office. It is an attempt to focus on merits and demerits of the ambitions of the candidates in a holistic and objective way.

Let us suppose the aspiring leaders –presidential hopefuls, MPs, Councillors, the whole gamut, had to undergo an aptitude test to assess their suitability of the offices they seek would even a small fraction of them pass the test. Questions would, for instance, seek to show proof of commitment to public service, a track record of community involvement, basic numeracy to an average literacy level, and proof of well grounded understanding of key fundamentals of informed governance.

From the patently ridiculous pronouncements many of them are making, do most of them have the slightest inkling or understanding of how governments operate? Do they have basic knowledge of institutional dynamics in government administrative structures to be able to marshal the capital, human and other requisite resources necessary to drive a nascent 21st century democracy.

One gets the sense that many of the candidates may actually have a romantic notion that power is all about the occasional waffle in public fora or in Parliament as the key criteria and measure of performance in the lofty offices they seek to occupy. How can the electorate be assured the men and women, well-meaning as they all seem, are not just seeking power for the sake of it.

Power without responsibility – as such was the fundamental weakness of the Mugabe leadership modus operandi where merit, experience and competence were subordinated to the whims of political expediency.

When one talks of eradicating poverty, do they understand the sociological dynamics within which poverty thrives and what effective mechanisms are feasible to combat the scourge. The catastrophic failure of the condemned Mugabe administration was precisely a failure to grasp the basic tenets of effective governance. To be charitable, one might say perhaps more likely out of ignorance rather than by design, Mugabe allowed state institutions to collapse around him with the consequence of virtually centralizing their functions in his office.

Government became a medium to rubber-stamp his decisions while leaders in the state institutions, stripped of any real power, focused on feathering their own nests resulting in run-down state institutions and run-away corruption at every level. Not surprisingly, many were quite happy to subsist in this miasma content to follow the leader in blaming their failures on so called illegal sanctions imposed by the evil West.

Therefore, in my view the greatest challenge for the Zimbabwean voters on July 30 is sifting through the bombast and dishonest rhetoric to identify genuine talent and conviction among the multitude of candidates. This is a lot easier said than done for a people emerging from a painful history of electoral skulduggery, violence, intolerance and opaque leadership.

Leading contenders, Zanu PF’s Emmerson Mnangangwa, with the advantage of incumbency, and MDC Alliance’s Nelson Chamisa, whose youthfulness and a clean past may stand him in good stead, may not necessarily be the best candidates for the high office. But as things stand, and if the numbers being bandied around are anything to go by, they represent the most likely choices Zimbabweans have.

So it stands to reason that one of them may well be the next president of Zimbabwe.

The rest we can only entrust to divine intervention.