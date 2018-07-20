We’re on right track: Chitembwe

By Nigel Matongorere

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe believes his team is shaping up despite starting the second half of the Castle Lager Premiership season with two consecutive goalless draws.

Makepekepe, who are in sixth place on the log with 31 points, first fired blanks in the 0-0 draw with Harare City two weeks ago at Rufaro Stadium.

Last weekend, the Green Machine was held to another goalless draw by relegation-threatened Bulawayo Chiefs at the National Sports Stadium.

Chitembwe refused the notion that his team’s form is playing out in the same manner as how they started the 2018 campaign when they registered three consecutive draws against Harare City, Bulawayo Chiefs and FC Platinum.

“It hasn’t mirrored the way we started the season because as far as I’m concerned, we have only played about two games in the second half and there are still some 16 or so games to go,” Chitembwe said of his side’s recent form.

“We still have a long way to go and it’s very possible; it’s very doable in football to go on to win more games than we have drawn.

“As far as I’m concerned, we are OK but the only disappointing thing for me is that we are dropping points against teams that we are supposed to beat.”

Makepekepe forwards were able to get into good areas against Chiefs at the weekend but were unable to find the target.

Chitembwe is concerned with their conversion rate in front of goal but hopes the situation will improve going forward.

“It’s a process and it’s something that we are working on but it takes a bit of time to put everything into practice; I’m sure we will get it right,” he said.

“At the end of the day, it’s not only about conversion but there are a lot of football elements that we need to consider like the defending aspect, the creation of those chances and the execution of those chances so there are many aspects we need to work on.”

Chitembwe was also critical of his players’ performance and hopes for a change when they visit FC Platinum tomorrow.

“This is one game I didn’t see any positives; there were a lot of negatives and like I said, in most aspects of the game, I think technically the application was not so good, it wasn’t polished, even the passing was not as quick as I would have liked,” he said.

The Makepekepe gaffer singled out captain Hardlife Zvirekwi, defender Stephen Makatuka and midfielder Dominic Mukandi for special mention.

Zvirekwi, who made his comeback following a car crash that left him with an amputated right hand last weekend against City, was introduced in the 34th minute for a disappointing Joel Ngodzo.

“I’m very happy with Hardlife’s (Zvirekwi) contribution today, probably he was one of the shining light out there for us out there,” Chitembwe said.

“I thought him and Stephen (Makatuka) and to some extent…Mukandi to some extent; I’m sure just those three so if you have three players are doing well, chances are that you will struggle.

“It was the case today, most of our players were off today and it explains why we struggled.”

FIXTURES

Tomorrow: Harare City v Chapungu (Rufaro), Bulawayo Chiefs v Bulawayo City (Luveve), FC Platinum v CAPS United (Mandava), Black Rhinos v Yadah (NSS), Nichrut v Shabanie Mine (Ascot)

Sunday: Dynamos v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Rufaro), Herentals v ZPC Kariba (NSS), Triangle United v Highlanders (Gibbo), Mutare City Rovers v Chicken Inn (Vengere).

–DailyNews