Two Zimra officials acquitted

By Thupeyo Muleya

Two Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) officials who were recently dragged to court for allegedly facilitating the smuggling of roofing material worth $8 535 in import duty after demanding a R2 000 from a truck driver have been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Wisdom Matsekedza (35) and Muchineripi Hokonya (32) were found not guilty and acquitted by Beitbridge resident magistrate Mr Langton Mukwengi for lack of evidence after a full trial on Monday.

The duo was represented by Mr Patrick Tererai of Tererai Legal Practice and had been charged for criminal abuse of office.

They were allegedly busted by the Ferret Team on June 11 following the interception of a truck driver with the contraband as he attempted to leave the border.

The Ferret Team is made up of the police, other security agencies and the Zimra Anti-Smuggling Unit. – The Herald