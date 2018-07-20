Roki back in music after year of mourning

By Bongani Ndlovu

Musician Rockford “Roki” Josphats seems to healed from his mother’s death after he was spotted in Bulawayo on Wednesday shooting a music video for his new song, Let her go.

Roki’s mother, Florence Josphat nee Masona, died last year in May while he was in South Africa where he had gone a year before seeking the proverbial greener pastures.

The artiste said he was back from a year long mourning sabbatical.

“I was mourning my mother who had died. For a year I had taken a sabbatical. I pursued my career in SA for a little bit and came back home because things are looking up and SA looks like it is getting worse. So it was one full year without music and communication. But now I’m back full time and ready to take on the industry hence I was in Bulawayo shooting a music video with renowned videographer Blaqs. The song is called Let her go,” said Roki.

The music video was shot, according to Roki, at the scenic Nesbitt Castle in the leafy suburb of Hillside.

Not revealing when the song will be released, Roki only said the song would have a reggae beat.

“All I can say is that the song is a reggae song. When it will be released and all, I want to keep my cards close to my chest. It was brilliant stuff. They treated us well and Babongile Sikhonjwa helped us here and there,” said Roki.

He said since he was in Bulawayo, he was looking forward to working with artistes from here.

“Bulawayo is where most of the artistes are from. It’s the centre of the performing arts in Zimbabwe. So I’ll constantly be working with people in Bulawayo,” said Roki.

On Wednesday evening, Roki did a cameo performance at newly opened Private Lounge for its manager, Gloria Tshabalala’s birthday celebrations.

He left for Harare yesterday. The Chronicle