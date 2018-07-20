Pastor G brings ‘The Worship Lounge’

By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Gospel musician Pastor G, real name Stanley Gwanzura, will tomorrow host the ‘Worship Lounge’ at Utano café in Harare. The Worship Lounge will see upcoming contemporary gospel singer Ano Joy Manyika sharing the stage with Pastor G.

Pastor G who just returned from a successful tour in Brisbane, Australia said the show is meant to create a regular worship event to showcase his new and old songs including various artistes.

“This is an original concept, not a borrowed phenomenon as some are saying. I came up with, ‘The Worship Lounge’ just to do a regular intimate show not for large numbers but anything from 60-100 people will do. Basically I am creating something for my die-hard fans who want to come and experience my music and style of play in a relaxing manner, a no pressure kind of atmosphere,” he said.

The singer said the event will be held monthly.

“I also want to give platform to upcoming gospel musicians to perform and market themselves. The Worship Lounge will be held every month and will include guest artistes,” he said.

Asked about new album and why he has not been holding shows of late, Pastor G said was busy with projects and family.

“I have been busy doing other initiatives such as worship training, and coaching clinics in different churches in Zimbabwe and outside. If you can check, I am busy visiting churches every Sundays, either ministering or performing one or two songs.

“I haven’t seen the need to do shows regularly given the cost that are involved in that and besides I haven’t released any new songs.

“I am working on my new album 10-track album entitled ‘Brand new day’ and writing a book, Indestructible: Lessons of life and music from my journey, which is a semi auto biography with inspirational nuggets and lessons. Both will be launched on September 29 at 7 Arts theatre in Avondale,” he said.

He said the event dubbed ‘Passion Unlimited 2018’, will also feature artistes from Zambia, Kenya, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Earlier last year, Pastor G, celebrated 18 years of music career with 10 albums under his belt.