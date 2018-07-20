Man up for defacing Mnangagwa’s campaign poster

Another Harare man has been hauled before the courts for allegedly destroying President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s election campaign posters.

Farai Kuzivamunhu, 44, was released on $50 bail when he appeared before Harare magistrate Milton Serima on Wednesday for contravening section 152 of the Electoral Act, which prohibits the destruction of political campaign posters.

Prosecutor SabastainMutizirwa alleged that on July 17 Kuzivamunhu was walking along Mutleyband Road in Belvedere and arrived at an electricity pole outside number 37 Mutleyband Road where Mnangagwa’s campaign poster was pasted.

The court heard that Kuzivamunhu then destroyed the poster and was seen committing the offence by Trust Winesi who reported the matter at Milton Park Police Station.

Kuzivamunhu was subsequently arrested. DailyNews