Zanu PF video gunman granted bail

By Zvikomborero Parafini

The gunman, who featured in a video while firing a shot in public, was yesterday granted $50 bail at the Rotten Row courts.

Trevor John Kudenga, who was remanded to July 27, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Josephine Sande charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm in public.

Allegations are that on July 15, Kudenga was in the company of his friends gathered at corner Chantler Road and Sprutt Avenue in Hatfield.

Amid their ‘celebrations’, Kudenga drew his Star Pistol and fired one shot in the air.

On realising that he had committed an offence, Kudenga surrendered his gun at the National Armoury and later handed himself to the police.

Ropafadzo Bosch represented the State. H-Metro