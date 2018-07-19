Tinago family requests hero’s status

By Mukudzei Chingwere

Government yesterday confirmed receiving a provincial hero status request from the family of the late boxing legend Langton ‘’Schoolboy’’ Tinago. The three-time Commonwealth champion died in the early hours of Tuesday, aged 69, after a short battle with pneumonia.

His family yesterday requested the ruling zanu-pf party to have him honoured for his contribution to the sports fraternity.

Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs Owen Ncube last night confirmed receiving a request to honour the legend.

He said they have forwarded the request to Home Affairs Minister Obert Mpofu in his capacity as the zanu-pf secretary for administration.

“We have received the correspondence and we have forwarded it to the relevant authorities, Cde Obert Mpofu, who is the secretary for administration.

“So, as the province, we are also waiting for the response from government,’’ said Ncube.

He said it was disheartening for Tinago to die just a day after his family had come to his office requesting for assistance.

“We were shocked by his sudden departure, after we have learnt he has been admitted into hospital,’’ said Ncube.

“But just hours after we had received the request, we heard that he had passed on before we could actually help him.

“As a province, and country at large, we are deeply saddened by his departure and may his soul rest in peace,” said Ncube.

Family spokesperson, Wellington Pombi, said they were awaiting for guidance from the country’s political leadership before they can make burial arrangements.

“We have sent a request to Government for him to be honoured, some were requesting he should be declared a national hero but we agreed to request for a provincial hero’s status,’’ he said.

‘’If the leadership decides to upgrade that status then it is still fine.

“For now we are waiting for the government, we will stand guided by what they would have told us, so at this point we do not have a date of his burial.’’

Mourners are gathered at his mother’s residence at No. 42 Nkenyani Road, Mambo, Gweru. The Herald