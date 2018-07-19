Rushwaya content with being ‘korokoza’ president

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Former Zifa chief executive officer Henrieta Rushwaya has distanced herself from rumours that she is angling for the Zifa presidency when the association holds its elections on December 1.

Rushwaya, who was referred to as the Iron Lady of Zimbabwean football during her tenure until her fall from grace over the infamous Asiagate scandal, said she had no intention of returning to Zifa.

She said she was happy as president of the Zimbabwe Miners Federation.

If she was to throw her name into the hat and win, Rushwaya would become the first woman in Zimbabwe and second in Africa to lead men’s football as president.

The only other female in Africa heading a football association is Isha Johansen of Sierra Leone.

“How can I be president of two hot industries, ‘korokoza’ president and Zifa president? That must be dismissed with the contempt it deserves. I am more than happy where I am. I had enough of this thing called Zifa in my life and I am content where I am. I am enjoying it in the mining industry where I am making a significant contribution towards my country’s development,” said Rushwaya.

During her term as the Zifa CEO, Rushwaya commandeered the national team into playing its inaugural match at Mucheke Stadium in Masvingo, but was later banned for life for masterminding match fixing that saw a number of Zimbabwean players and administrators receiving various sanctions from the national association.

Her life ban was lifted by the Phillip Chiyangwa executive, but reinstated on allegations of trying to fix the international match between Zimbabwe and Swaziland before being lifted again.

“We are informed that she has been approached to go for the big one, but we don’t know whether she will eventually come on board or not,” said a source.

Only Phillimon Machana has publicly declared that he will seek re-election among the Zifa executive, although Chiyangwa and his deputy Omega Sibanda are set to seek re-election.The Chronicle