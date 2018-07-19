Pogba’s speeches revealed

Paul Pogba’s inspirational speeches to his team-mates during France’s triumphant Soccer World Cup campaign have been revealed in a TF1 documentary.

The Manchester United midfielder has been hailed by Adil Rami as one of the leaders of the French team, and video footage has given insight into why he is so highly regarded in the dressing room.

One particularly rousing speech came before Les Bleus beat Argentina 4-3 in the last 16. Prior to the gruelling game, Pogba said: “I want to see warriors on the field guys. I don’t want to go home! e will finish happy! I want to party tonight. I want to be dead on the field, all together! I want men, warriors, soldiers. Today we will ‘kill’ them. Messi or no Messi, I don’t care! We came to win this f*****g World Cup!”

France faced Uruguay in the quarter-finals without the suspended Blaise Matuidi. While his absence could have derailed Les Bleus, Pogba made a point of using it as motivation.

“That’s it, there is no turning back anymore,” said Pogba before the game. “That’s it! We’re going to continue, we’re gonna go all the way! See you on July 15th – all together!

“Today, Blaise is on the bench. He’s disappointed, he’s annoyed! He wants to play more than anyone else on the pitch! He’s bummed!

“It’s for guys like him that we fight today! He’s not going to be there on the pitch, but it will be as if he was there with us. Everyone needs to bring their A game! “And now we’re going to fight for our partners, like we did before! Argentina and maybe even more! Even more! Always more! We have to beat the best to be the best!”

Pogba endured a frustrating 2017/18 season at Manchester United, reportedly falling out with manager Jose Mourinho. However, with Michael Carrick having hung up his boots, the French midfielder has made a strong case for selection as a future Manchester United captain. – AFP.