Macheso, Gasa concert on tonight

By Vasco Chaya

All roads will lead to EastPoint (ex-Jazz 105) in the capital tonight where top sungura musicians Alick Macheso and Romeo Gasa will share the stage for the first time since they launched their careers.

The joint’s entertainment manager Daniel Lunga said they have deliberately pegged the ticket fee at $10 to manage the crowds.

“Our joint is small in terms of its capacity, hence we pegged the cheapest ticket at $10 and the VIP ticket is going for $20 as we want to limit the number of people.

“Macheso is a crowd-puller of note so we have devised means to limit the numbers. We also slotted the concert on Thursday as a way to manage the crowds,” Lunga said.

Tonight, organisers of the historic concert are only targeting only 400 revellers.

Despite playing the same genre, the two musicians had never shared the stage together and Gasa was excited about the impending development.

“I am happy to meet the sungura guru and that’s what is supposed to be. Young musicians should share the stage with legendary ones such that we learn a thing or two from them.

“It is my wish to see this development continuing, and it will be good for both mudhara Macheso and us. We want to learn not to copy from him,” Gasa said.

Macheso pursued a solo career in 1997 from Nicholas Zakaria’s Khiama Boys while Gasa joined the music industry 10 years later, courtesy of Chibuku Road to Fame.

Both musicians have new albums on the market.

Macheso launched his latest album Dzinosvitsa Kure at Aquatic Complex in Chitungwiza while Gasa unveiled his Code 263 in Chinhoyi in May.

Both albums are driving sungura fans crazy. Since the launch of Dzinosvitsa Kure, Macheso is on demand in the country and even beyond.

In August, he will tour South Africa starting with Durban on 24 before moving to Port Elizabeth on 25.

On August 26 the Kudzwai singer will stage a family show in South Africa for the first time in his career.

The concert will be held in Boksburg. DailyNews