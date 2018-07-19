I don’t use juju: Bev

By Vasco Chaya

Controversial dancer Beverly “Bev” Sibanda says contrary to what some South African artists believe, she does not use juju to lure crowds to her shows. The Sexy Angels leader who was in South Africa recently for two months of touring, said everywhere she performed audiences packed her showcases and as such she fell in love with promoters there.

“My capacity shows fuelled rumours that I use juju to lure crowds. I was confronted by a number of dancers and Djs in South Africa over the issue,” said Bev.

She shrugged off the juju allegations saying hers is a pure talent.

“I am just a good dancer, nothing else. In fact more and more South African dance groups are copying my dancing tactics which will push me do more.”

The multi-award-winning dancer went to South Africa in May with only four of her Sexy Angels members and is in the country for a short time after which she will go back.

“In South Africa, I usually stage seven shows per week and unlike in Zimbabwe where we perform for at least four hours on stage, in South Africa the performances range from 20 minutes to an hour long.

“Dancing in South Africa is rewarding though there is no freedom at all,” she said.

However, Sibanda has no plans to settle across Limpopo River for good and will be back in September.

“I can only settle permanently in South Africa if my manager Harpers comes along, otherwise I will just go there, perform and come back home,” she said.

Before she returns to South Africa on Thursday next week, Sibanda has to fulfil four showcases in the country.

Tonight, the dancer will perform in Norton at Apple Yard before returning to Harare for two shows at Club House in Mbare in the afternoon and Jongwe Corner in Hatfield during the evening.

On Sunday Bev will perform at her usual hunting ground; Holly’s Hotel in Harare. -DailyNews