Billiat’s arrival excites Khune

Kaizer Chiefs skipper Itumeleng Khune is excited by the prospect of linking up with Khama Billiat and backs “homeboy” Letlhogonolo Mirwa to do well at the club.

Amakhosi have made four signings ahead of the 2018 /19 campaign, although Andriamirado Andrianarimanana’s arrival is still in doubt following a dispute with Madagascar amateur club Fosa Juniors.

However, the likes of Billiat, Mirwa and goalkeeper Virgil Vries have already made their club debuts in the recent Bokone Bophirima Maize Cup, which Chiefs won over the weekend.

Khune is particularly excited by the arrival of Zimbabwean international Billiat, who could get further value out of the shot-stopper’s trademark passes.

“Of course, I mean, you’ve seen how great his first touch is. He’s a great player, he finds the spaces and he capitalises,” said Khune.

“He used to give us a tough time when we played against Sundowns and hopefully he will bring that to the club and we will manage to find him with those quality passes so that he can punish other clubs and not only my passes.”

The 23-year-old Mirwa — a left-back that was previously at ABC Motsepe League outfit Buya Msuthu — is already under Khune’s wing as they both hail from the North West.

“Kaizer Chiefs gives all players (a chance) — we don’t look at where the player is coming from, as long as you are talented, dedicated, disciplined, a hard worker and show what you are capable of,” Khune added.

“I’m also from the beautiful province of North West and I’m happy that I won a (Maize Cup) medal here in my hometown, but Mirwa is also from Rustenburg — a North West boy — so I’ll support him.

“I have been supporting him and all the other senior guys have also helped him to settle down. He’s doing well, and hopefully he will do well throughout his stay at Chiefs.” — Kick-Off.