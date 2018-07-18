Video gunman arrested

By Aaron Nyamayaro

The seemingly drunk man, who pulls a gun and fires a shot, in an offensive video circulating on social media has been arrested. He faces charges of drug abuse and that of discharging a firearm in a public place.

Five others on the clip were still on the run as of 5pm yesterday and are facing the drug abuse charge.

Police spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest urging the remaining suspects to surrender themselves to police.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to advise members of the public that one of the criminals on the video has been arrested.

“Police will not rest until all the criminals shown in the video clip are accounted for.

“President Mnangagwa has continuously reiterated the message of no to political violence and unruly behavior.

“Members of the public are reminded to seriously take heed of this call. We want to warn the public against wanton behavior that may compromise the peaceful environment ahead of elections.

“The full wrath of the law will certainly take its course,” said Chief Supt Nyathi. H-Metro